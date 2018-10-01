Woman BJP supporter kicked, punched twice by Trinamool leaders

Kolkata: In yet an other instance of violence against women, a woman supporter of the BJP was brutally kicked, pushed and thrown to the ground by the ruling Trinamool leaders and activists in West Bengal during a protest.

The entire episode was caught on camera on the day of BJP's 12-hour Bengal bandh, when Sarkar, with BJP supporters had put up a rail block in Barasat near Kolkata. Media reports suggest that Trinamool supporters led by the local panchayat chief, Arshaduzzaman, charged at the BJP supporters.

This is the same lady Nilima De Sarkar who was "kicked" by tmc leader Arshadujjaman. Look how his accomplice Qutubuddin is thrashing her openly when she is relaying the incident to media ! @BJP4Bengal @me_locket @VijayaRahatkar @MrsGandhi pic.twitter.com/swr35EOVK9 — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) September 30, 2018 A video recorded by a witness shows Trinamool activists launching a flurry of blows on Sarkar and kicks her. Policeman tries to stop further attacks on her. After a while, when she is speaking to a TV channel reporter, an activist charges at her throws her to the ground again. The attacker in the blue shirt has been identified by the BJP as Qutubuddin, an aide of Arshanduzzaman, the man who kicked Sarkar first.