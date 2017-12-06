Woman caught on video stuffing stepdaughter in bag

[India], Dec 6 (ANI): A video has gone viral on the social media showing a woman from Chandigarh stuffing her three-year-old stepdaughter in a gunny bag and beating the bag brutally on the ground.

The woman, who has been identified as Jaspreet Kaur, absconded after the child's father registered a complaint against her.

According to reports, the video was shot around two-and-a-half months ago and was recorded by the girl's elder brother.

The father of the girl, identified as Manmohan Singh, was reportedly unaware of the case earlier.

Singh has also accused his wife of breaking his daughter's leg. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against the stepmother under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 323 (assault) of IPC. (ANI)