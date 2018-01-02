Woman commits suicide after being molested while defecating in open

[India], January 1 (ANI): A woman committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district after being allegedly molested by two men, while she was relieving herself in the open.

The 19-year-old, a resident of Bodal Pathar village, committed suicide on Sunday night by hanging herself at her residence.

A note was also recovered from the suicide spot, where she alleged that two men behaved improperly with her while she was defecating in open.

The police has taken the accused, identified as Balram Dhruve and Rajesh Kakodiya, in its custody and launched an investigating into the case.

"We are investigating the case and have taken the two men into the custody," said a police official.(ANI)