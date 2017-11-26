Woman constable sexually harassed by ASP calls on MP CM

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): A woman constable met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to complain about the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), who allegedly sexually harassed her.

The woman constable working in Bhopal alleged that she was sexually harassed by Additional SP Rajendra Verma and hence, reached the Chief Minister's house to talk about the negligence in her case.

"I met Madhya Pradesh CM and asked him why no action had been taken. The Chief Minister assured action against the culprits," she said.

She further said that her mental status is disturbed due the incident, post which Chief Minister Chouhan advised the constable to go on a three to four month leave. An FIR has also been lodged against the accused. However, the woman constable has also alleged that the investigation was not taken seriously and has complained to the CM. The victim narrating her ordeal said, "I wanted him (ASP) suspended as he is still sitting in office." She also said the people are blaming her and looking at her as if she has "done something wrong." Earlier this month, a 19-year-old civil services aspirant was allegedly abducted by four men and gang-raped near the Habibganj Railway Station in Bhopal. All the four accused are in custody.(ANI)