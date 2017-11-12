Woman, daughter jump off train to escape molestation

[India], Nov.12 (ANI): A woman along with her daughter jumped off a running train near Kanpur to escape molestation.

The mother-daughter duo sustained injuries and are being treated in a nearby hospital.

The women were travelling from Howrah to Delhi.

A group of men allegedly attempted to molest both the women at a time the train departed from Howrah station.

A case has been registered in the regard and the matter is under investigation.

A Kanpur GRP In-Charge told that the women engaged into a heated argument with the men following which, fearing molestation, they jumped off the train. (ANI)