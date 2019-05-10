Woman delivers baby inside local train coach in Maharashtra

[India], May 6 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman delivered a baby inside a local train coach at Virar railway station on Monday.

As per the initial reports, both the mother and the baby are in good health and have been admitted to a hospital.

The baby was delivered around 11:30 pm when the local train was standing at platform number 3. The delivery was assisted by GRP railway staff and a woman sanitation worker.

Last year on October 10, a 26-year-old woman Salma Shaikh delivered a baby girl on platform number three of Mumbai's Dadar Station railway station. (ANI)