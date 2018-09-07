Woman delivers child en route hospital as poor roads caused delay

[India], Sep 07 (ANI): In yet another case of inadequate infrastructure in remote areas of the state, a pregnant woman from Masaka village in Hyderabad's Vijayanagaram district delivered a child while she was on way to the hospital, located seven kilometres away from her residence.

The woman had to be carried on a makeshift cloth stretcher by her relatives through a forest for four kilometers due to lack of road connectivity. However, she delivered her child before she could reach the hospital and returned home.

In the wake of the incident, which took place on September 4, one of the villagers urged the concerned local authorities to ensure proper road connectivity. A similar incident took place in the same district on July 29, wherein a pregnant woman was carried by her relatives for 12 kilometres due to lack of road connectivity. In another case highlighting lack of amenities, a woman from Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district was carried on a cot for a distance of one kilometre after she delivered her child, as the ambulance was unable reach her residence due to poor road connectivity. (ANI)