Woman files gang-rape complaint against seven

[India], May 19 (ANI): A woman has filed a complaint against seven people for allegedly gang-raping her for five years, when she was 12-year old.

As per the victim, who is around 18-year-old, the accused were her neighbours.

The victim in the compaint said, three of seven accused were brothers and the rest were their friends, who threatened her with dire consequences if she complained about the same to anyone.

After keeping this incident secret for years, she revealed it to her husband after marriage.

"When I was twelve-year-old, seven men raped me. They were my neighbours. I did not reveal about the incident even to my parents as they threatened to kill my brothers," the victim said. Noida Superintendent of Police said that the matter has been registered and one of the accused has been arrested. "One accused has been arrested and rest will soon be arrested. We are investigating the matter," said the police. (ANI)