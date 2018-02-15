Woman files rape case against Arunachal CM

New Delhi: A woman has filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that she was raped by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The victim who arrived with her lawyer at NCW has alleged that in year 2008 the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pema Khandu, who was not the chief minister at the time, along with two of his colleagues gang-raped her.

"My client has leveled allegations of rape against Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. It is a 2008 incident. She had approached police and court who did not register her complaint. We have given her complaint to the women's commission," victim's lawyer Rashmi Bhati told ANI.

Bhati also said that the victim used to work at PCO in Arunachal Pradesh back in 2008. "An informer on the pretext of giving her a government job took her to the Circuit House, where the three men gave her drugs and raped her," said Bhati. The lawyer also said that after the incident she got really scared. "Khandu had introduced himself as an Army official and my client didn't know him at the time," said Bhati. Her lawyer further said that it was later in 2011 when she was Khandu's picture in a newspaper and came to know about him. "My client went to the police but her complaint was not registered. She went to the court as well, but started getting death threats due to which she did not file her complaint and her case was dismissed," added Bhati. Victim's lawyer further said that the woman after a lot of courage once again tried and knocked the door of NCW. Meanwhile, NCW Chairperson said, "The NCW has received a complaint in this regard. The Commission is going through the documents, and it will be seeking a legal advice, since the matter was dismissed by a court in Arunachal Pradesh. So after going through the complaint NCW will react on the matter."