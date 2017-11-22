Woman forced by police to remove burqa during Yogi Adityanath's rally in UP

Ballia: Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s appearance at a rally, a Muslim woman was allegedly forced to remove her burqa by women police officers in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia.



The woman, who identified herself as Saira, said she was a BJP worker and had come to the rally from her village wearing her "traditional dress".

#WATCH: Woman asked by police to remove Burqa during CM Yogi Adityanath's rally in #UttarPradesh's Ballia, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/CgkQWUnXlC

Officials said that an enquiry would be conducted for such incident. They added that the restriction was made to thwart any attempt to show black flags at the event.



"I have not been informed of any incident where a woman was asked to take off her burqa. However, everyone had the instructions to see that no one shows black cloth to Yogi ji. Whatever you are mentioning will be probed and action will be taken.," Anil Kumar, Ballia SP told ANI.