Woman forced to consume alcohol, gang-raped in Greater Noida

[India], Apr. 27 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped by the driver of a cab and a co-passenger in Greater Noida on Thursday night.

The victim, who booked the cab, was forced to consume alcohol in the vehicle after which the cab was taken to a forest area near Jarcha.

Reportedly, she had booked a cab from Sector 126 to travel to Noida and a passenger was already in the car. The driver told the woman that he has to drop the man already sitting nearby. The victim, ignorant of their brutal plans, agreed to it.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has detained at least six people in connection with the case. Meanwhile, the woman has been sent for medical examination. A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)