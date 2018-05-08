Woman forced to give birth in culvert in Odisha

[India], May 8 (ANI): In an unfortunate turn of events, a woman in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha was forced to give birth in a culvert after her house was destroyed by an elephant six months ago.

Pramila Tiria, wife of Manglu Tiria, a resident of Surubil village in Odisha lost a roof over her head when her home was destroyed by an elephant six months ago, and she also did not receive any assistance from Government authorities.

A homeless and helpless Pramila was then forced to deliver her baby under most unfavourable conditions, in a culvert. Pramila did not avail any of the schemes such as the Anganwadi or the Asha Didi.

This incident reflects of the indifferent approach of the Forest Officials and the Government authorities in the district who failed to offer any help to Pramila over the last six months. Speaking to ANI, the Additional District Magistrate of Mayurbanj admitted to the incident and said that action should be taken against the guilty. "Let me examine the situation. I came to know about the incident a few months back that the house was destroyed by an elephant. It will now be enquired by the forest officials. After that we will rehabilitate the family," he added. Sarina Hamran, a Zila Parishad member said, "One mother had to give birth in a culvert, she has no shelter, she is homeless. She never got any assistance from the government, in spite of so many schemes in place" (ANI)