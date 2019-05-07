Woman gang-raped, husband beaten by goons in Alwar

[India], May 7 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped and thrashed while her husband was beaten up by a group of five men in Alwar, police said on Tuesday.

As per the FIR registered by the victim in Gaji police station on April 30, the incident took place on April 26 around 3 pm when the victim, was going to Talvriksha from her village Lalwadi accompanied by her husband on a motorcycle.

"The victim's vehicle was stopped by a group of five men travelling on two motorcycles. The victim's husband was beaten by two persons while the remaining three gang-raped her," the FIR mentioned.

"After this, the two men who were beating the victim's husband also raped her. They also made a video recording of the incident and threatened the victims they would kill them if they complain to the police," the FIR added. The FIR further said, "As per the conversation among the accused, the victim heard three names Sachin, Jitu and Ashok. The names of the other two accused is not known to the victim." The police said a case under sections 147, 149, 323, 341, 354B, 376(D) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, has been registered, and a probe has been initiated. (ANI)