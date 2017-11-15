Woman gang-raped in moving car in UP

[India]Nov. 15(ANI): In a shocking incident, a woman was gang-raped and dumped near RTO office in Uttar Pardesh's Unnao.

As per reports, the victim who is a resident of Ahmedabad was travelling to Kanpur when she was raped by five men in a moving car.

Speaking to media, Pushpanjali Devi, SP Unnnao said, "The girl lives in Ahmedabad. She took a train to Kanpur where she found a few people known to her and went with them. She dozed off and later found herself at an unknown place where they raped her."

Medical test was done and a team has been formed to nab the culprits, added Unnao SP. (ANI)