Woman gang-raped, looted in Delhi

[India], November 17 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped and looted by a taxi driver and his associate in Delhi.

A case has been registered in Hauz Khas police station.

On November 14, the woman took a taxi at midnight near Ansal Plaza to go to Rohini. The driver allowed another person to board the taxi and both started misbehaving with the woman.

The girl was taken to Greater Noida where the driver and his associate allegedly raped the victim.

The accused took away her gold ornaments, cell phone and Rs 12,000 cash and dropped her near Greater Noida and fled away.

A case has been registered at Hauz Khas police station and the investigation is underway. (ANI)