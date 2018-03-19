Woman given triple talaq after she failed to meet dowry demands

[India] Mar 19 (ANI): A woman was given triple talaq on February 14, as she failed to meet the dowry demands by her husband's family.

Rahanuma Khatoon's in-laws asked her to give dowry, somewhere between Rs 5 to 6 lakh.

After Rahanuma complained to the police in regard to the mental torture and dowry, a case was lodged against Khatoon's husband Mahbub Siddiqui and his parents under several sections of the IPC.

The 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' proposed a three-year jail term for a Muslim man, who divorces his wife via talaq-e-biddat (triple talaq).

The bill has been passed by Lok Sabha, but is stuck in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)