Woman held for killing mother who objected to her homosexual relationship

[India], Apr. 04 (ANI): A 21-year-old woman has been arrested here for allegedly bludgeoning her mother to death as the latter had been objecting to the former's homosexual relationship with her teacher.

The incident took place on March 09, when the woman, Rashmi Rana, and her partner Nisha Gautam killed the former's mother, Pushpa Devi, when her husband was not at home.

Gautam has also been arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

According to police, the two women had known each other for past few years and the family, too, initially ignored their relationship; however, after some time they began to grow suspicious about them. (ANI)