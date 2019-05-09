Woman held for lifting 5-day-old infant from Pollachi hospital

[India], May 9 (ANI): A 50-yr-old woman was arrested on Thursday for lifting a five-day-old infant from a government hospital here on May 5.

The accused has been identified as Mariamma, a resident of Udmalpet. According to the police, the infant belongs to a tribal couple who lives in Narikalpathi village near Annamalai.

"As per the parents of the infant, the accused met them in the hospital and told them that her husband had been admitted in the male ward of the same hospital. She urged them to allow her to stay in a female ward with their child. She also promised the couple that she would look after their child. However, a few hours later, Mariamma ran away with the child from the hospital," police said. Soon after the incident was reported to hospital authorities, footage from a CCTV camera installed at the hospital was examined. Later, hospital authorities informed Pollachi police, who, in turn, formed two special teams to nab the kidnapper. An FIR has been registered in the case and the accused has been sent to Coimbatore Central Prison. (ANI)