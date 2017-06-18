Woman IAS officer in MP gets death threat from mining mafia

Bhopal: A woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Madhya Pradesh has been given a death threat by the mining mafia in the state, following which her security has been beefed up, official sources said here on Sunday.

Sonia Meena is at present posted as Additional District Magistrate and Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer in Umaria district.

Earlier, she was posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Rajnagar in Chhattarpur district, where she had impounted sand-laden trucks of sand mafia boss Arjun Singh Bundela. He then allegedly threatened her.

The woman officer hails from Rajasthan. In a letter to Chief Secretary Basant Pratap Singh, Sonia Meena has mentioned the death threat issued to her and sought adequate security since she has to travel to Chhattarpur district to submit documents/evidence in court regarding the seizures. Umaria District Magistrate Abhishek Singh told the media on Sunday that security to the woman officer of the Indian Administrative Service has been increased and adequate security will be provided to her during her Chhattarpur visits. --IANS hindi/tsb/vt