Woman impersonating cop held in Hyderabad

[India] December 30 (ANI): A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly impersonating the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The central zone task force team arrested the woman named Raghavendra Satyapal for pretending as a police officer and using police siren and red beacon on her car.

The accused, a resident of Kachiguda, carried two different department identity cards as DCP.

The taskforce team seized the police uniform, ID cards of DCP, one car and two motor cycles with police siren on its.(ANI)