Woman journalist molested in Delhi station, accused caught on camera

#WATCH: 25-year-old journalist molested at ITO Metro station in #Delhi on 13 November; accused arrested.(Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/xbkDVKBu0K





Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Pankaj Singh told ANI, "The incident happened on the night of November 13, when a female reporter was molested. A case has been registered in this regard and the accused caught."





The DCP said that the accused, who was present in the ITO Metro Station, works in a tea stall located outside the station.





"On the basis of the CCTV footage, we formed teams and searched all areas and finally, arrested the culprit," DCP Singh told ANI.





When asked if the accused was a serial offender, the DCP said: "There is no past criminal records against him."





He said a total of five teams were involved to arrest the accused and was finally caught in the next 48 hours of the incident.





"We had shown his (accused) photograph to more than 5000 people, and were able to identify him," he added.





To beef up security in the area, DCP Singh added that they have requested the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to increase their strength in that area.





"Metro Police has also opened 23 booths to help in such cases. We have also created our teams to patrol on major lines," he added.





Delhi is said to be unsafe for women and is considered as the "rape capital" of India.





Earlier on November 2, a man was arrested and sent to judicial custody for molesting his four-year-old daughter in New Delhi's Amar Colony.