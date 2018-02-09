Woman killed in ceasefire violation

[India] February 9 (ANI): A woman was killed during unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Balnoi.

The ceasefire took place on Thursday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Zainab Bi was killed after mortar shells fired by Pakistani troops fell in Balnoi hamlet in Krishnaghati sector around 4:30 pm.

On the same day, Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district where the Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, an official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan again violated ceasefire in Manjakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, according to reports. On February 5, at least 84 schools were shut down in Rajouri, following incessant ceasefire violations along the LoC. (ANI)