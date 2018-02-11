Woman killed in Pakistan shelling on LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: A woman was killed in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Sunday.





The 65-year old victim was critically injured by a mortar fired by the Pakistan Army in Mendhar area on Saturday evening.





"Before she could be hospitalised, the woman succumbed to her injuries," a police official said.





"Pakistani troops used small arms, automatics and mortars to target defence and civilian areas in Mendhar. Indian positions effectively and strongly."