Woman killed in Pakistan shelling on LoC in J&K's Poonch

Last Updated: Sun, Feb 11, 2018 10:28 hrs
Jammu: A woman was killed in Pakistani firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said on Sunday.

The 65-year old victim was critically injured by a mortar fired by the Pakistan Army in Mendhar area on Saturday evening.

"Before she could be hospitalised, the woman succumbed to her injuries," a police official said.

"Pakistani troops used small arms, automatics and mortars to target defence and civilian areas in Mendhar. Indian positions effectively and strongly."

