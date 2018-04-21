Woman kills eight month old son in Delhi

[India], Apr 21 (ANI): A 29-year-old woman killed her eight-month-old son and then attempted to commit suicide at Aman Vihar on Friday.

The mother has been admitted to the hospital and is being treated.

According to reports, the woman was influenced by a godman whom she used to visit.

The family members of the woman claimed that she had earlier attempted to kill her other son as well.

Her husband found her body in a pool of blood beside the body of their son. She killed her son by slitting his throat and then repeatedly stabbed herself with a kitchen knife.

Police said that a case has been registered against the woman and further probe is underway. "The mother has been admitted to hospital for treatment. The case has been registered and further investigation is underway," police said. (ANI)