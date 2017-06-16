Woman molested in Tikamgarh

, (ANI) : A woman was molested by goons in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

The two accused, Ballu Lodhi and Ghanshyam Lodhi, who were under the influence of alcohol, had allegedly beaten the victim and then molested her before escaping from the scene.

Police has registered a case under Sections 294,452, 323, 506 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

According to recent statistic a total number of 470,556 cases of women molestation have been reported over the last decade and over 26 crimes against women are reported every hour in India.(ANI)