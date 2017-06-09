Toggle navigation
Woman molested, thrown out of autorickshaw in Thane
Woman molested, thrown out of autorickshaw in Thane

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 09, 2017 11:49 hrs
Thane
: A woman was allegedly molested and thrown out from an autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Thane district.
The incident took place in Thane's Naupada area.
A police investigation is currently underway in this regard.
