Woman molested, thrown out of autorickshaw in Thane

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 09, 2017 11:49 hrs
Thane: A woman was allegedly molested and thrown out from an autorickshaw in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The incident took place in Thane's Naupada area.

A police investigation is currently underway in this regard.

