Woman nabbed with live ammo at Delhi metro station

[India], May 04 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday arrested a woman with two live rounds of .315 bore at Delhi's Kohat Enclave Metro Station.

The accused has been identified as Simran, 19, who was later detained by CISF staff.

According to the officials, "During the screening of a bag through X-BIS machine, constable Satish Singh of CISF noticed the image of live rounds. Immediately, he stopped the conveyer belt and informed the matter to his senior."

"During the probe, the woman confessed that her friend Manish Rana, 18, had kept those rounds in her bag. The matter was informed to the senior officers of CISF and station controller," the official added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Police informed that later in the day, Rana came at the metro station and was arrested. On questioning, he could not give any satisfactory reply. Further investigations are on. (ANI)