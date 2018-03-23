Woman sexually assaulted in moving bus in Uttar Pradesh, 4 arrested

Mau: At least four persons were arrested in Mau region of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly harassing a woman inside a moving bus, police said.





According to the victim, she took a bus for her home in Ghaziapur from Varanasi when two men, the conductor and the driver, teased her and then raped her in the moving vehicle near Madhuvan area.





They harassed and molested her in the name of dropping her home, the police said.





The police have filed an FIR into the matter and are waiting for a medical report.



According to the victim's mother, she was molested by the bus driver, conductor and their friends.

Madhuvan area Circle Officer, Shweta Ashutosh has, however, said the woman was raped but it was not a gang rape.

Further investigation is on into the matter, the official said.