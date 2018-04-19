Woman tied to electric pole, thrashed by mob in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore: Satyabhama Behera, President of a self-help group was tied to an electric pole and attacked by locals in Odisha's Balasore district.





The incident took place in Manitri Chandanpur village of Balasore district on 14 April when some locals tied her to an electric pole, thrashed her mercilessly, abused her alleging that she was interfering in their personal matters and disturbing the local social practices.





Locals had issues with how she solved problems of distressed women.



The victim said that she will fight for justice.

"We'll fight for justice," Behera said.

Reportedly, following the incident, two different complaints have been registered at the Simulia police station.

IIC Sanjay Kumar Parida said investigation is on to ascertain what triggered the incident.