Woman tries to immolate self at R-day parade

[India], Jan 26 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Friday detained a woman along with her two sons while trying to enter Republic Day parade venue at Shivaji Park.

She was reportedly aggrieved over husband's custodial death and was planning to immolate herself.

More details awaited.

As the country is celebrating the 69th Republic Day, security forces have been deployed in numbers, to keep a check on the situations. Vehicles, in each and every police points, are being checked thoroughly. Vigilance at sensitive spots across the country has been increased to ensure safety and security. (ANI)