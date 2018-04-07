Woman who tried to sell her son, arrested

[India] Apr 7(ANI): The Goa police, on Saturday, arrested a 32-year-old woman for selling her 11-month-old son for an amount of Rs.2 lakh.

Alleged buyer, Amar Morje and two middlemen- Yogesh Gosawi and Anant Damaji who helped her strike the deal, were arrested yesterday after an NGO lodged a complaint.

Inspector Harish Madkaikar of Ponda Police station told ANI that Shaila Patil, the mother of the child, took this step because she needed money.

Her husband was not aware of the incident, said the police.

The baby is now in the Children Welfare Committee, headed by Ponda police. Police have registered a case under anti-trafficking provisions of the Indian Penal code and Goa children Act. (ANI)