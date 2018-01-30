Woman's chopped body found in Hyderabad

[India], Jan 30 (ANI): The body of a woman, chopped into pieces and stuffed in a sack, was found dumped in Gachibowli in Telangana.

The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

"We received a phone call that a dead body has been found in a bag in Kondapur in the limits of Gachibowli police Station. We reached the spot and found a female dead body aged between 30 to 35 years chopped," said Circle Inspector of Gachibowli police station.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)