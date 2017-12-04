Women activist condemn molestation of 4-year-old

[India], Dec 4 (ANI): Women activist on Monday condemned the molestation of a four-year-old girl in Kolkata's GD Birla Centre for Education School and demanded the school principle to be removed.

Speaking to ANI, Women activist Nilanjana Chakraborty said, "It is a proper case of sexual assault; it's totally unfortunate for such incidents to take place in our own city. Also, when an incident happens in a school then the management is held responsible and accountable for it."

"I have heard the interview of the school principle and I'm not satisfied. She has not handled this matter in a proper way. The school principle should be removed and action should also be taken against the management," she said.

Earlier on Dec 1, the West Bengal Police arrested two teachers for sexually assaulting the four-year-old girl. Also, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter and submit a report within 24 hours. The school came under the ire of its students' guardians after parents of the minor and her doctors said she was sexually assaulted by school's physical education teacher. Principal Sharmila Nath told that the school was also conducting an internal investigation into the matter. "We are also doing an internal investigation, and I assure you that safety and security will be given top priority," she said. (ANI)