Women activists demand action in Unnao gang rape matter

[India], June 9 (ANI): Asserting that crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, women rights activists on Friday demanded that the government and the administration should look into this matter seriously for curbing violence against females.

Reacting to a incident, where a woman was gang raped in a moving vehicle by three men and was later thrown out in an unconscious state in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, women activist Nirmala Samant told ANI, "Overall law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, particularly the offences and violence against women are on rise which is a very serious factor. The government and the administration should look into this seriously for preventing these kinds of acts."

Samant also highlighted the fact how the accused are enticing and gratifying the women for lift in auto-rickshaw or private cars and then by breaching their trust, they molest and rape them.

The women activist further added that police reforms are the need of the hour to stop crimes against women.

"The worst factor is when the victims go to police station they do not register complaints and because of this ,day by day women are losing faith in judiciary." she added.

Echoing similar views, another women rights activist Abha Singh asserted that such incidents clearly shows that highways and roads are not at all safe for women.

"The crime rate against women is on rise, not only in up be it north or south. Such Unnao rape incident clearly shows highways and roads are not safe for women," she added.

Highlighting the failure of the judiciary and the police in preventing crimes against women, the activist further said, "The police is unable to arrest the rapist but judiciary also has an important role because if even rapist is arrested, he immediately gets bail from the court. Hence, it is required that both judiciary and police are pulled. Supreme Court should provide guidelines that rapist should not be given bail at any cost."

A woman was on Tuesday gang raped in a moving vehicle by three men and was thrown out in an unconscious state in Unnao. The woman was allegedly abducted by three men near Purva Kotwali area.

According to reports, as soon as the city police received the information, they immediately reached the location of the crime. However, the accused managed to flee from the location after throwing her out from the moving car.

The victim somehow reached the nearby police station, where the police recorded her statement. She has been sent for medical examination and a report is awaited.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the three unknown people. The city police have assured that a probe has been launched into the matter and that they will try to nab the accused as soon as possible. (ANI)