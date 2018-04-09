Women bikers successfully complete nearly 17,000 km long journey

[India], Apr. 09 (ANI): Telangana Tourism Department welcomed four women bikers who successfully completed 'Road to Mekong', a 16,992-km long road trip covering six Southeast Asian countries starting from Hyderabad.

The women, who embarked on their journey on February 11, 2018, from here with an objective to promote Telangana tourism, covered Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

The women were supported by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and Government of India in this initiative.

TSTDC Managing Director D. Manohar, while talking to ANI, congratulated the rider on their success and said during their journey the riders met people from various sections of society and explained them about Telangana tourism and incredible India.

"The rider's team was also accompanied by four member's production crew to document the entire expedition, Telangana tourism provided a mini couch with two drivers and ample Telangana tourism publicity material and 2 more members as supported," Manohar said.

"I am very happy that the women for this unique thing which no other state have done yet. The Telangana tourism with support others also coming up with such ideas," he added.

The rider first covered 15 states in India then entered Myanmar from Manipur, 13 days after starting the journey.

Interacting with the media, Shanti Susan, one of the bike riders, who works in Telangana police, termed the journey as a wonderful experience.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to invent and reinvent myself and now I have started looking things differently. I am much more confident that I can take up any challenge," she said. (ANI)