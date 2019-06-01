Women bikers to ride across 25 countries to spread message of 'nari gaurav'

[India], May 31 (ANI): Three women bikers belonging to the group 'Biking Queens' from Surat are set to embark on a biking expedition from India to London, covering over 25 countries of three continents - Asia, Europe and Africa.

The objective of their trip is to spread the message of 'nari gaurav' (women pride) across the world.

The members of the biking group are- Dr Sarita Mehta, Jinal Shah and Rutal Patel.

Dr Sarita Mehta, founder of Biking Queen, will start the biking expedition from Varanasi in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on June 5. She will be joined by Jinal Shah, a housewife, and Rutali Patel, a student.

They will be visiting Indian families, biking communities, Indian embassies and high commissions in 23 countries during the expedition. The expedition will cover India, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Laos, China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, The Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Morocco and the United Kingdom. In her previous expeditions, Dr. Sarika Mehta had gone on a bike to Europe, Africa, and Russia with the help of World Health Organization (WHO). It is first expedition for Shah and Patel. (ANI)