Women Commission chief again denied permission to meet Hadiya

[India], November 20 (ANI): The Chairperson of Kerala Women Commission was again denied permission on Monday to meet Hadiya, whose marriage to a Muslim man set off a legal war - famously known as Kerala 'Love Jihad' case.

Hadiya's father had not allowed MC Josephine to meet her last week too.

The chairperson had visited to ensure Hadiya's safety during the journey to Delhi to be presented before the Supreme Court on November 27, the next date of hearing in the case.

The state women commission has now sought a report from the district police chief regarding her travel arrangements and safety measures.

24-year-old Hadiya is currently living with her parents here, who have alleged that her marriage to a Muslim man is a case of 'love jihad'. The case is under consideration of the Supreme Court now, which had ordered the NIA investigation into it. Hadiya's husband, Shafin Jahan, on September 16 filed a plea in the Supreme Court and requested to call off the NIA probe, alleging that the investigation agency "is not being fair".(ANI)