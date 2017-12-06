Women dancing at wedding processions 'indecent': Aggrawal community

[India], December 6 (ANI): The Aggrawal community of Jind has decided to ban their women from dancing in front of 'baaraat' processions at weddings, terming it 'indecent' and suggested them to celebrate behind curtains.

They have also decided to put the 'shagun' money, exchanged at marriages, to help the poor and the under-privileged.

The decisions were taken by the Akhil Bharatiya Aggrawal Samaj in a meeting held on December 4.

District BJP Women Wing President Pushpa Tayal said, "The Aggrawal community has decided that women should celebrate at marriages but separately behind closed curtains and not in front of all."

"The community also suggested not taking 'shagun' during weddings but putting that money in a Seva Bharati urn (kalash), which will be used to help the poor and the under privileged people under an organisation with the name of Seva Bharati," she said. Tayal also said that these decisions would help to stop the wastage of money like spending on DJ. Haryana Women Commission member Sonia Aggrawal, "The elders in our community do not like women dancing at weddings, and therefore we are creating an effort to aware people about it. (ANI)