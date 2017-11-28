Women empowerment should be global priority: EAM Swaraj

Hyderabad: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday stated that empowerment of women is India's priority, and the same should be the global priority as well.

Swaraj, while delivering the vote of thanks at the inaugural day of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) here said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many schemes have been introduced towards empowering women.

She also acknowledged the deepened Indo-US ties, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Donald Trump.

"India is a land of entrepreneurs, while US is identified by its spirit of enterprise. The Indo-US relations have developed into a strategic relationship of global significance. I have no doubt that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, India and US relations will reach new heights and contribute to global peace and prosperity," she said. EAM Swaraj also lauded the commitment shown by Advisor to President Trump, Ivanka Trump, in helping shape the agenda for the summit. "I would like to thank Ivanka Trump, the co-host of this summit. She represents the energy and spirit of an entrepreneur that characterises the youth of today. I am sure her presence will inspire women entrepreneurs from India and across the world," she said. The 'chinamma' of Telangana hailed the state as a "perfect mix of traditionalism and modernisation." She also thanked the NITI Aayog, participants and organisers of the summit. The three-day summit is being hosted for the first time in South East Asia by the Governments of India and the United States. With the theme of "Women First, Prosperity for All," the three-day summit will witness majority of women participants, with over ten countries being led by all-female delegation.