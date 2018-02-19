Women face discrimination daily: Canadian PM

[Gujarat] [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said women face discrimination, sexism, and judgment every day in their lives.

While speaking with students at IIM Ahmadabad, the Canadian Prime Minister, who is on a week-long visit to India, said, "Any comments about how a man looks is not even an eyelash worth of the systemic discrimination women face."

Trudeau, who is famous for his good looks, said that as a man in business and politics, he had lots of advantage but "did not go near discrimination, sexism, superficiality, and judgment that women go through daily".

The visit is an opportunity for Trudeau to connect with Indian leaders in the government and business, promote empowerment of women and girls, and strengthen Canada and India's close economic ties. (ANI)