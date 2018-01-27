Women found dead in Hyderabad

[India], Jan. 27 (ANI): A 24-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kukatpally area of Hyderabad on Friday after falling off from a multi-storied building.

As per initial investigation, the victim, identified as Ladlee, had accidentally fallen off from the fifth floor of her residence and died in hospital. However, the victim's father was suspicious about his daughter's death.

"Today, we received a complaint from the father of a 24-year-old woman, stating that he had received a call from his son-in-law Sai Mudhiraj that Ladlee has accidentally fallen from the fifth floor of their residence and been admitted to a hospital. However, when he reached the hospital he found his daughter dead. The father is suspicious about his daughter Ladlee's death," said a police officer.

A case has been registered and a probe has been launched, the official confirmed. (ANI)