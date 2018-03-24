Women journalist accuses cop of molestation

[India], Mar 24 (ANI): A woman journalist on Friday filed a complaint against Delhi Cantt Station House Officer, saying a police official molested her during a JNU protest march.

According to a tweet by Delhi Police, further enquiry of the complaint by the woman will be handled by the vigilant branch.

A female photographer was also manhandled by policewoman during the protest. "They took my camera and did not return it. I told them I am from the media, but they were just pulling me away," said the photographer.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter and further action will be taken accordingly, the police said. The JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTU) and students on Friday marched to demand suspension of Professor Atul Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment by eight students. The JNU teachers are protesting against the removal of several department heads and a coordinator for not complying with the university's new attendance rules, and a number of them are on a hunger strike. The Delhi police on Friday ordered a lathi charge and fired water cannons on thousands of Jawaharlal Nehru University students and teachers near INA market. They were marching towards Parliament to protest the removal of several department heads and a coordinator for not complying with the university's new attendance rules.(ANI)