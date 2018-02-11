Women killed in ceasefire violation in Rajouri

-K) [India], Feb.11 (ANI): A civilian lost her life in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan, across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Parveen Akhter was killed after the Pakistani troops launched mortars shells targeting the residential areas of Noushera sector on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the security force is conducting a search and cordon operation in the Sunjwan army camp area in Jammu region, which was attacked by the terrorists in the wee hours of Saturday.

In the attack, five security personnel and one civilian lost their lives. The Army has successfully neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in the ongoing operation. (ANI)