Women power, INA veterans main attractions at Republic Day parade

[India] Jan 26 (ANI): The 70th Republic Day saw the highest participation from women from the armed forces along with the first attendance of four soldiers of the Indian National Army soldiers on Saturday.

Two new howitzers - K-9Vajra and the M-777 - also took part in the parade for the first time.

The marching contingent of the troop of Army Services Corps was led by Captain Bhawna Kasturi. Kasturi was selected from a pool of 30 men and women officers.

Captain Shikha Surabhi, who is a part of the Army Daredevil team, also saluted President Ram Nath Kovind standing on her 350 CC Royal Enfield bike. Interestingly, Captain Surabhi took up biking only three months ago.

The all-women Assam Rifles contingent was led by Major Khushbu Kanwar. The all-women continent has several dotting mothers along with widows of some jawans. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) also showcased the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile at the parade. (ANI)