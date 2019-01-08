Women power to be showcased at Rajpath this Republic Day

This year, the Republic Day parade will see women power at the Rajpath when for the first time the Army Services Corps (ASC) will be led by a woman officer.

The Daredevils team of the Corps of Signals which has been performing some breath-taking stunts will also see a female officer giving a standing salute while riding bike.

Talking to ANI, Lieutenant Bhavana Kasturi, who will lead the ASC contingent said, "It is a matter of pride and honour for me that I will be leading the ASC contingent at the Republic Day."

She said that ASC, which has a very important role in the India Army will participate in the marching contingent after 23 years adding that the entire contingent comprising 144 jawans has been working hard to give an excellent performance on January 26. Captain Shikha, who is a part of the Daredevils team said that it was a big achievement for her as she will be saluting the guests while riding a bike. She will be leading a team comprising 33 men riding nine bikes in a pyramid formation. The entire contingent will be led by Major Manpreet Singh. The team has 24 world records to its credit and had performed some difficult stunts. The team will also participate in Army Day parade besides Republic Day parade. This year the Republic Day will also see, for the first time, display of M 777 A2 Ultra Light Howitzer and K 9 Vajra-T artillery. Weighing 4.5 tonnes, M 777 Howitzer has a range of 30 km while K9 Vajra-T has a range of 38 km. M 777 Howitzer which was inducted into the Indian Army in November 2018, can be used in both plain and hilly terrains. Under the initiative of Make in India, this artillery gun is being manufactured by L&T.(ANI)