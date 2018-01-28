'Women running E-rickshaw in Dantewada model for nation'

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh called the state government's initiative of empowering the women of Naxal-hit Dantewada through e-rickshaw training, "a model for the nation".

"We gave training and solar rickshaws to 25 women, who helped transport system even in remote areas. It's a model for the nation that women are helping people commute to such dangerous places, and making a living on their own," Singh told reporters at the closing ceremony of Agriculture Fair here.

The chief minister also extended his congratulations to the Collector of Dantewada and his whole team. It is notable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the women power of the tribal e-rickshaw women drivers of Dantewada, in his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat', earlier in the day. In October 2017, women drivers hit the roads of Dantewada, one of the most Naxal-hit districts of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)