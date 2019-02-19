Women safety emergency number '112' launched in 16 states, UTs

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): In view of women's safety, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister for Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday jointly launched a single pan India number '112' for any emergency in 16 States and Union Territories.

In addition, Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) and Safe City Implementation Monitoring Portal were also launched.The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) has been launched in Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Jammu and Kashmir.

ERSS had already been successfully implemented in the States of Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland. Welcoming the joint effort of ministries of WCD and Home Affairs in preparing and launching these women safety initiatives, the Home Minister called on the states for effective implementation of these initiatives to make them a success. "The launch of ERSS is a milestone in women safety in the country,” said Rajnath Singh."To improve the ecosystem of women safety in the country, we have to not only strengthen the judicial system but also to change the mindset of the society towards women," said Rajnath Singh adding, "Women safety is a sensitive issue and each one in the society should take responsibility for it so that women can equally and freely contribute to the economy, politics and society of the country."The Union Home Minister also announced approval of Rs 78.76 crore for a special project under the Nirbhaya Fund for strengthening DNA analysis capacities in the State Forensic Science Laboratories of four States of Tamil Nadu (Chennai and Madurai), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow and Agra), West Bengal (Kolkata) and Maharashtra (Mumbai). The government has launched these initiatives to provide effective deterrence against the offence of rape, besides enactment of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2018. (ANI)