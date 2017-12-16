Women safety, security, highlighted on 'Nirbhaya' anniversary

[India], Dec.16 (ANI): Ensuring the safety and security of Indian women was highlighted again at an event held here to mark the fifth anniversary of the Nirbhaya gang rape case that shook the nation to its core in 2012.

A research paper on women's perspective and alternative media was presented and primarily dealt with changes taking place in the lives of women. Another research paper dealing with the security of women centred around sexual harassment at workplace and how it differs from the western perspective.

Another issue taken up was the insecurities faced by women and mainly dealt with sexual crimes and sexual violence. The presentation of research papers was followed by a panel discussion on rape, child abuse, legal intricacies related to such crimes, how women are supposed to carry themselves according to society, but how they actually should, gender sensitisation and how women should forge their road ahead. Rakesh Yogi spoke on equality and how women should start raising their voices against such crimes. He also gave the vote of thanks. Other participants included chief guest and journalist turned social activist,Alok Dixit, television anchor Richa Anirudh, senior journalist at The Tribune Aditi Tandon, Assistant Professor Lal Bahadur Ojha, research scholar Richa Chandi and others. (ANI)