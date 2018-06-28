Women safety survey: Congress tears into BJP

[India], June 28 (ANI): The Congress on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent survey which termed India as the world's most dangerous country for women.

Speaking to ANI, Congress Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "A Thomson Reuters Foundation report in 2013 had placed India as the 4th most dangerous in the world, which was tweeted by then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. In his election campaigns in 2014, he said that he will safeguard and empower women. He boosted his campaigns using that report."

"Now when the same report claims that India is the most unsafe country for women I hope he accepts it and tweets his response. If the ministry doesn't accept that report, then it can go by the National Crime Records Bureau data. They will see that crime against women is on the rise," she added.

She also accused the BJP of supporting the Kathua-rape case victim, while adding that the party had an anti-women mindset and thus they will not accept any statistic or data that is provided to them.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Women and Child Development rejected the recent survey, saying that the proclamation was based on an opinion poll, rather than any reports or data.

"Ranking is based on a perception poll based on responses to simply six questions and has been conducted with 548 respondents, which have been defined by Reuters as 'experts focused on women's issues'. However, no info or opinion has been sought from this Ministry," it said.

According to the report, which was released on Tuesday, India is the most dangerous country for women in terms of human trafficking including sex slavery and domestic servitude.

The survey was a repeat of a 2011 poll that found Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India, and Somalia were seen as the most dangerous countries for women. (ANI)