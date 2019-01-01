[India], Jan 1 (ANI): Ahead of the inauguration of Women Wall program in Thiruvananthapuram today, CPM State Secretary K Balakrishnan has said that the women wall was not a "referendum" on the Sabarimala verdict.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to inaugurate the Women Wall program later today.

The CPM state secretary said government fund was not utilised for the program and urged those supporting gender equality to join the women chain.

"Women Wall isn't a referendum on Sabarimala verdict. Government fund is not being used for it. Those who support gender equality can join the women chain," Balakrishnan said at a press conference here.

The Sabarimala temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women of menstrual age (10-50 years) inside the temple in September this year. However, until now, no woman of the previously-forbidden age group has been able to enter the temple due to widespread protests. (ANI)